ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Eyota man is pleading not guilty to child sex charges.
Michael Allen Smith, 36, is accused of 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and use of minors in a sexual performance. He was arrested June 11 after a woman told the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office she found images on Smith’s computer of him engaging in sex acts with a 12-year-old girl.
A trial is scheduled to begin on January 13, 2020. Smith remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $200,000 bond.
Related Content
- Eyota man to stand trial for child sex abuse
- Child porn sentence for Eyota man
- Eyota man facing child porn charges
- Eyota man arrested for possessing child porn
- Accused sex abuser found incompetent to stand trial
- Former fugitive ruled competent to stand trial for sex abuse
- Rochester woman to stand trial for sex abuse and child porn
- Austin man sentenced for child sex abuse
- Osage man sentenced for child sex abuse
- Austin man accused of child sex abuse
Scroll for more content...