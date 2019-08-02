Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities release names of 6 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Eyota man to stand trial for child sex abuse

Michael Smith Michael Smith

Arrested in June after woman says she found child porn on his computer.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Eyota man is pleading not guilty to child sex charges.

Michael Allen Smith, 36, is accused of 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and use of minors in a sexual performance. He was arrested June 11 after a woman told the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office she found images on Smith’s computer of him engaging in sex acts with a 12-year-old girl.

A trial is scheduled to begin on January 13, 2020. Smith remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $200,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Leadership in Albert Lea

Image

Tax Refund For Back to School Shopping

Image

Sales Tax Free Weekend in Iowa

Image

The latest on a 2-vehicle crash that killed 6 on I-90

Image

State Patrol: Three people in two vehicles killed in I-90 crash

Image

Tracking A Few Clouds Today and a Warm Weekend

Image

6 people killed in I-90 crash

Image

Newman advances to state title game

Image

Stealing Steed

Image

Lime scooters officially in Rochester

Community Events