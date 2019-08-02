Eyota man to stand trial for child sex abuse

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Eyota man is pleading not guilty to child sex charges.

Michael Allen Smith, 36, is accused of 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and use of minors in a sexual performance. He was arrested June 11 after a woman told the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office she found images on Smith’s computer of him engaging in sex acts with a 12-year-old girl.

A trial is scheduled to begin on January 13, 2020. Smith remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $200,000 bond.