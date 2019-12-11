Eyota man sentenced to prison for child porn

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Child porn is sending an Eyota man to prison.

Ethan Charles Olson, 23, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years behind bars, with credit for 167 days already served. He will also have to spend 10 years on conditional release after completing his sentence and sign up with the sex offender registry.

Olson pleaded guilty in September to three counts of possession of pornographic work on an electronic device. He was arrested in June after authorities say a search of his home found an iPod with child porn on it. Olson was not supposed to own any device that could access the internet after a 2017 conviction on four counts of possession of pornographic work.