Eyota man pleads guilty to child porn possession

Second time he's been caught.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 3:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Eyota man is pleading guilty to possession of child pornography for a second time.

Ethan Charles Olson, 23, was arrested June 29 after authorities say a search of his home found an iPod with child porn on it. Investigators say there were 9 videos and one image of sexual activity involving children as young as four years old.

Olson pleaded guilty in 2017 to four counts of possession of pornographic work and, as part of his probation, he was not supposed to possess any device that could access the internet.

Olson pleaded Thursday to three counts of possession of pornographic work. His sentencing is scheduled for November 13.

