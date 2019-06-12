Eyota man facing child porn charges

EYOTA, Minn. – Charges of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of child pornography are pending against an Olmsted County man.
Michael Allen Smith, 36 of Eyota, was arrested Tuesday. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a woman told them she found images on Smith’s computer of him engaging in sex acts with a 12-year-old girl.
Smith was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.
