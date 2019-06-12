Clear

Eyota man facing child porn charges

Michael Smith Michael Smith

Arrested Tuesday after woman reports to the Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 9:28 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

EYOTA, Minn. – Charges of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of child pornography are pending against an Olmsted County man.

Michael Allen Smith, 36 of Eyota, was arrested Tuesday. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a woman told them she found images on Smith’s computer of him engaging in sex acts with a 12-year-old girl.

Smith was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking slowly exiting showers, some sun, and a chilly night ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester woman gets award for bike advocacy work

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain

Image

Ball reacts to draft pick

Image

MSHSL State Golf Update

Image

Gustafson to play for Iowa United

Image

MC Mountain Bike State Champs

Image

Forest City vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Keeping the Promise

Image

Pursuit starts in Minnesota, ends in Iowa

Image

Continuing coverage: Save the track

Community Events