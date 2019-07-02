Clear

Eyota man arrested for possessing child porn

Authorities found an iPod with child pornography on it and he was arrested, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 1:29 PM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man not allowed to have devices with internet capabilities was arrested for possessing child porn.

Ethan Olson, 23, was arrested late Friday after a search of his residence in Eyota.

Authorities found an iPod with child pornography on it and he was arrested, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Rochester
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Tracking a very soggy first week of July
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo Flood Follow Up

Image

Mayo moves away from Styrofoam

Image

Tracking a Mostly Dry Tuesday

StormTeam 3: Small chance for rain Tuesday with more wet weather in the forecast

Image

Local sports highlights from Monday

Image

No more smoking at VA facilities

Image

New veterans memorial closer to reality in Le Roy

Image

Clear Lake City Council approves subdivision plan

Image

Why you may be seeing more mosquitoes

Image

Mason City apartment building groundbreaking set

Community Events