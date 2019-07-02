Eyota man arrested for possessing child porn

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man not allowed to have devices with internet capabilities was arrested for possessing child porn.
Ethan Olson, 23, was arrested late Friday after a search of his residence in Eyota.
Authorities found an iPod with child pornography on it and he was arrested, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said.
