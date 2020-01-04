Clear

Eyota house fire leaves behind smoke, water damage

Posted: Jan 4, 2020 5:11 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

EYOTA, Minn. - A house fire in Eyota leaves behind smoke and water damage.

Just before 4 o'clock Saturday afternoon, crews responded to the 200 block of Rena Belle Street NW in Eyota.

First responders discovered the fire in the basement and that the family who lives at the home was able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials are still trying to figure out the damage estimate, as well.

Eyota Fire, Dover Fire, and Eyota Ambulance responded to the scene.

