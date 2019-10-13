Eyota Fire Department hosts its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser

EYOTA, Minn. - Eyota's volunteer fire department is set to get some new equipment soon and it's thanks in large part to the community.

At least 300 people came through the American Legion in Eyota for the department's annual pancake breakfast, which is the department's biggest fundraiser every year.

All the money from the event is helping the department pay for a new breathing air compressor to refill air tanks while on the scene of a fire.

Fire Chief Jeff Peck said the new equipment will help them work more efficiently. He also noted the success of this year's fundraiser.

"Oh, it's incredible, the support we get every year," he said. "People come, but this year seems to be better than the last few. You know, it just tells you a lot about the community and how the people support the fire department."

Chief Peck is thanking the community for that unwavering support.

"I would just really like to thank the people of Eyota for coming out and supporting the fire department. Every time we call out to them, they seem to find it in their heart to help us out," he said.

The department will place the order for the new equipment on Monday and should be able to start using it in the next few months.