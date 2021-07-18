Eyota Ambulance holds its annual Chicken Feed fundraiser

EYOTA, Minn.- Saturday was day six of Eyota Days and Eyota Ambulance cooked up an appetite for the community. The EMS workers held their annual Chicken Feed fundraiser. Since 1998, they've been holding it to raise money for new equipment including defibrillators and stretchers.

For Eyota Ambulance Director Christopher Arendt, Chicken Feed is more than a fundraiser.

"We use this as a way to engage our community. Everyone loves to see shiny trucks. Everyone loves to be out but the reality is people only see an ambulance service usually when you need them the most."

Arendt also says it's about connecting, especially after pandemic restrictions.

"This is one way that we can reach out to our community. We can offer a meal and everyone needs to sit down together."

The meal attracted tourists from out of town like Ron Dalton. Dalton is visiting his family from Lincoln, Nebraska. When he heard about Chicken Feed, he came out and showed his support.

"When I lived in a small community, we use to do this all the time."

Eyota Ambulance doesn't have any events scheduled for the future but hopes to get more involved in the community. Eyota Days also wraps up tomorrow with food trucks, a barbecue competition, and bean bag tournament. For a list of events, click here.