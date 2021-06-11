Extreme weather has farmers concerned about crop insurance policies

MASON CITY, Iowa - In the last month, area farmers have had to deal with two extremes in weather: the frost over Memorial Day weekend, and the extreme heat we're under right now. Now, the weather is putting some stress not only on crops, but also wallets.

Dave Bernhardt with Mason City All-Risk Insurance has been fielding calls from concerned farmers about how this year's crop will turn out as the summer progresses. Before turning the crop into silage, replanting or any other actions, he urges farmers to notify their agents immediately. In addition, having documentation like seed receipts is crucial to have on hand, as your claim could be denied without it.

"An agent will submit a claim, it doesn't cost anything to submit a claim. A company person or adjuster will call you and tell you the hoops you'll have to jump through to complete your replant or the rules of the policy."

With the wild weather pattern this year, he says a policy will arguably be one of the most important documents for farmers to have on hand.

"We have a certain amount of bushels covered, on every farm every field, at a set price per bushel. As these market prices increase, many of these policies will increase also."