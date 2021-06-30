Extreme June temperatures strain local farmers

Local midwest vendors congregated at Graham Park in Rochester for the weekly farmer's market.

Various companies set up their tents, hoping to attract potential buyers.

Among those at the market was Andrew Serio of Serio Farms.

Serio could be seen selling various products, such as tomatoes and cucumbers.

Serio said the recent unpredictable weather has caused difficulties with his farming, which first began with a crop frosting in late May, followed by a June drought that has dried up the midwest.

"There is going to be some certain vendors or some things that will be affected greatly by the shortage of rain but then other things will hopefully come back. We got some rain but if it dries back out again, then yeah, we will be hurting but I think it is going to come back around," Serio said.

The Rochester Farmer's Market is held every Wednesday from two to six p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.