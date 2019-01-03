Extra speed enforcement being implemented in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.- The Minnesota State Patrol, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rochester Police Department are teaming up to make the roads around us more safe.

They will be conducting extra speed enforcement along highways 14 and 63 through January.

And this announcement comes as no secret, but many are curious as to why law enforcement informs the public of these increases.

Lt. Tom Faudskar with the Rochester Police Department tells KIMT the goal isn’t to ticket a bunch of people, but rather to make the roads a more safe place for all.

“The idea is not to go out there and just write a bunch of citations. The idea is to go out there and try to make the roadways safer and deter the behavior. We see a lot of aggressive driving and speeding and we know that's a major cause in serious accidents so we really want to make the drive safer for the morning and afternoon commute.”