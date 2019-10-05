ROCHESTER, Minn.-Your weekend plans may include going to see the highly anticipated movie "The Joker."

The film hit theaters in our area Thursday but the premier was like no other. There was some concerns of violence taking place at the film's premiere, so security was stepped up at local theaters.

“Scary and he was amazing,” said one movie goer.

At theaters there were some extra security at local theaters making sure it was a quiet night.

“Everything seem to go well last night. We were obsivouly made aware of the potential for an incident to happen,” said an officer with the Rochester Police Department.

It all sparked from a 2012 mass shooting that left 12 people dead in Aurora Colorado. Authorities say the shooter James Holmes was wearing tactical gear, dyed his hair red and called himself the joker during the premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises." Two theaters in Rochester paid for extra security last night to ensure the safety of movie goers.

The Cinemagic Hollywood 12 theatre says they will not allow patrons with any costumes to see the movie. That deadly shooting still leaves scars in peoples minds.

“Makes me hesitant to want to go to the theater at all,” said on movie goer.

The Rochester Police say at any large gathering you should always be on the look out for your surroundings and the exit signs. If you see something suspicious say something.