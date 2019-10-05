Clear

Extra security during premier night of the "Joker"

There were some concerns of violence taking place at the film's premiere, so security was stepped up at local theaters.

Posted: Oct 5, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Your weekend plans may include going to see the highly anticipated movie "The Joker."
The film hit theaters in our area Thursday but the premier was like no other. There was some concerns of violence taking place at the film's premiere, so security was stepped up at local theaters.

“Scary and he was amazing,” said one movie goer.

At theaters there were some extra security at local theaters making sure it was a quiet night.

“Everything seem to go well last night. We were obsivouly made aware of the potential for an incident to happen,” said an officer with the Rochester Police Department.

It all sparked from a 2012 mass shooting that left 12 people dead in Aurora Colorado. Authorities say the shooter James Holmes was wearing tactical gear, dyed his hair red and called himself the joker during the premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises." Two theaters in Rochester paid for extra security last night to ensure the safety of movie goers.

The Cinemagic Hollywood 12 theatre says they will not allow patrons with any costumes to see the movie. That deadly shooting still leaves scars in peoples minds.

“Makes me hesitant to want to go to the theater at all,” said on movie goer.

The Rochester Police say at any large gathering you should always be on the look out for your surroundings and the exit signs. If you see something suspicious say something.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Prepare for some beautiful fall weather.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC wins fifth straight, defeats Fon Du Lac

Image

Grizzlies explode for three goals in the first; defeat Coulee Region

Image

Community Coat Drive looking for donations

Image

Sports OT: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime Part 1

Image

Seasonal affective disorder

Image

Drive for new uniforms

Image

Chris PM Weather Forecast 10/4

Image

Pheasant Opener Preparation

Image

Senator Joni Ernst in North Iowa

Community Events