Extra precautions for cat species at Zollman Zoo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We humans aren't the only ones testing positive for COVID-19.

Animals are as well.

A tiger at the Wildlife Sanctuary in Pine County tested positive and has fulled recovered from the virus.

The zoo at Oxbow Park is taking all the precautions to protect its cat species from getting the virus.

The animals that require social distancing are the cougar, lynx, and bobcats.

At the zoo, there are barricades up to make sure visitors are 6 feet from those animals.

"I think the big takeaway is the fact that it is just right now only proven that we can give it to them and they cannot give it back to us," says Karlin Ziegler, Olmsted County Parks Superintendent.

Ziegler says when staffers are with the animals, they take all the extra precautions too, such as wearing masks and disinfecting everything.