Extra law enforcement presence after reported fight at Austin middle school

AUSTIN, Minn. - Students may see extra security at an Austin Middle School after a recent fight.
Police said there will be extra enforcement at Ellis Middle School after a fight Friday involving two girls.
The father of one of the alleged victims told KIMT he hopes to press assault charges and claimed his daughter is being bullied online.
Police did not release any additional information and the school district did not have a comment as of Monday morning.
