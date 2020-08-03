1 year later: Extra hands-free and distracted driving enforcement in Minnesota

KIMT NEWS 3 - The hands-free driving law in Minnesota went into effect a little over a year ago. Now, Minnesota law enforcement are cracking down to make sure drivers are complying.

During the first 11 months of the law, 19,160 drivers were cited for violating it.

The goal of the extra enforcement is to remind drivers to "park the phone" and focus on the road.

Mike Hanson is the Office of Traffic Safety director with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. He said that means every driver using Minnesota roads should work harder to comply in order to save lives.

"Remember you're sharing the road with somebody's mom, somebody's dad, brothers, sisters, coworkers, you name it," Hanson said. "Driving is a cooperative event and we all need to do our part to keep it safe."

If you think law enforcement won't be looking for violators during the pandemic, think again.

"We've also had questions about are we lacking on enforcement because of the covid-19 pandemic? And I'm here to tell you we're not," Lt. Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State Patrol said. "We're committed to traffic safety. We're committed to making sure that people are doing good driving habits, that they're practicing good driving habits, that they're putting the cell phones away."

Officials say 300 agencies across the state are participating in the extra enforcement. The campaign goes through Saturday, August 8.

If you have specific questions about the hands-free law, click here.