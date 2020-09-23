Extra funds now available to cover utility bills for small business impacted by COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Mn. - There’s some good news for Rochester small businesses struggling to pay electric and water bills.

Rochester Public Utilities is doling out more funds to provide relief. There is an additional $250,000 of CARES Act funding now available.

This is after RPU had already received a $500,000 relief plan for small business customers affected by the pandemic.

So far the program has helped more than 360 businesses.

RPU communications coordinator Tony Benson says the applications must be submitted for approval by October 16th and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.

He added, “I can't stress it enough for them to really take that step into verifying that they would qualify and apply because once the funds are gone, I haven't heard anything that there's going to be more funding after that.”

To qualify for the program you must be an RPU customer with an active account and that account must have been current on balances prior to March 1st of this year.

Benson also says this extra funding can be a lifeline for businesses.

“Everyone, even outside of Rochester, understands the hit they've taken so any help, any support they can get I think everybody would certainly say this is a resource at this time is well spent,” he said.

If you’re interested in applying you can find the application here.