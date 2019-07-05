Clear

Extra enforcement of Minnesota waters this weekend

It's all apart of "Operation dry water" Campaign

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Minnesota is known for it's lakes.
This weekend thousands of people will flock to the water to enjoy the hot weather.
However, they'll be met with law enforcement.
Where they’re stepping up efforts to patrol the waters.
Freeborn County Patrol Sergeant Tim Bennett is preparing for an eventful weekend.
Dozens of people are expected to enjoy the water at fountain lake this weekend.

“Our main goal is to make sure everyone has a good time but everyone makes it home safely to their friends and family,” he said.

Extra enforcement ends on Sunday, but deputies will still be keeping an eye on the water all summer long.

