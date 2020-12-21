Extra DWI enforcement ongoing: Don't spend Christmas behind bars

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the week of Christmas and you may be toasting to holiday cheer with some alcoholic drinks. If you do, area law enforcement warn you to stay off the road.

Minnesota law enforcement agencies are currently taking part in a weekend holiday extra DWI enforcement campaign that goes through the end of the year.

Even with bars and restaurants closed, Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson says troopers are still finding impaired drivers and pulling them off the road. "We definitely haven't seen a lower trend in DWIs, so we know people are still consuming alcoholic beverages and getting behind the wheel and driving, so we want to continue to educate people on the dangers of driving while impaired."

Area law enforcement will be out over the Christmas holiday, looking for signs of impaired drivers such as varying speeds, weaving, and taking driver complaints.

Losing your license for up to a year and thousands of dollars in fines are just two of many consequences you could face as a first-time DWI offender.

In addition to drunk driving, speeding, distracted driving, and lack of seatbelt wearing are also problems lae enforcement is seeing on Minnesota roads. Even with less traffic, Sgt. Christianson says drivers exceeding 100 miles per hour are still being pulled over on a near-daily basis.

Fatal crashes are up in 2020, with 386 lives lost on Minnesota roads so far compared to 350 this same time last year.