Extra DWI enforcement and education over the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Southeastern Minnesota law enforcement agencies, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and the Department of Public Safety are teaming up to crack down on drunk driving over the holiday season. A campaign of special enforcement and education begins Wednesday and runs through December 29th on the weekends.

"More Minnesotans need to commit to making repeated choices and better choices in reference to impaired driving. In essence, lining up a sober driver," says Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin.