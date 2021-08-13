Clear

Extra COVID vaccine OK'd for those with weak immune systems

U.S. health regulators have authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 7:38 AM
Posted By: By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators say transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.

The late-night announcement Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration applies to several million Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders. Several other countries, including France and Israel, have similar recommendations.

It’s harder for vaccines to rev up an immune system suppressed by certain medications and diseases, so those patients don’t always get the same protection as otherwise healthy people — and small studies suggest for at least some, an extra dose may be the solution.

“Today’s action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19,” Dr. Janet Woodcock, the FDA's acting commissioner, said in a statement.

The FDA determined that transplant recipients and others with a similar level of compromised immunity can receive a third dose of the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna at least 28 days after getting their second shot. The FDA made no mention of immune-compromised patients who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The announcement comes as the extra-contagious delta version of the coronavirus surges through much of the country, pushing new cases, hospitalizations and deaths to heights not seen since last winter.

Importantly, the FDA’s decision only applies to this high-risk group, estimated to be no more than 3% of U.S. adults. It’s not an opening for booster doses for the general population.

Instead, health authorities consider the extra dose part of the initial prescription for the immune-compromised. For example, France since April has encouraged that such patients get a third dose four weeks after their regular second shot. Israel and Germany also recently began recommending a third dose of two-dose vaccines.

Separately, U.S. health officials are continuing to closely monitor if and when average people’s immunity wanes enough to require boosters for everyone — but for now, the vaccines continue to offer robust protection for the general population.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to formally recommend the extra shots for certain immune-compromised groups after a meeting Friday of its outside advisers.

Transplant recipients and others with suppressed immune systems know they’re at more risk than the average American and some have been seeking out extra doses on their own, even if it means lying about their vaccination status. The change means now the high-risk groups can more easily get another shot — but experts caution it’s not yet clear exactly who should.

“This is all going to be very personalized,” cautioned Dr. Dorry Segev, a transplant surgeon at Johns Hopkins University who is running a major National Institutes of Health study of extra shots for organ recipients. For some people, a third dose “increases their immune response. Yet for some people it does not seem to. We don’t quite know who’s who yet.”

One recent study of more than 650 transplant recipients found just over half harbored virus-fighting antibodies after two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines — although generally less than in otherwise healthy vaccinated people. Another study of people with rheumatoid arthritis and similar autoimmune diseases found only those who use particular medications have very poor vaccine responses.

There’s little data on how well a third dose works, and if it causes any safety problems such as an increased risk of organ rejection. Wednesday, Canadian researchers reported that transplant recipients were more likely to have high levels of antibodies if they got a third dose than those given a dummy shot for comparison. Other small studies have similarly found that some transplant recipients respond to a third dose while others still lack enough protection.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 623527

Reported Deaths: 7816
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1297871813
Ramsey54316916
Dakota48254482
Anoka44221467
Washington28233299
Stearns23083229
St. Louis18620323
Scott18052139
Wright16826155
Olmsted13941105
Sherburne1236196
Carver1098349
Rice8441113
Clay837292
Blue Earth783344
Crow Wing703999
Kandiyohi688686
Chisago642755
Otter Tail604787
Benton595498
Goodhue496975
Mower489734
Douglas488781
Winona477252
Itasca472769
Isanti453168
McLeod444661
Morrison435262
Beltrami422765
Nobles416350
Steele412419
Polk396173
Becker394058
Lyon371654
Freeborn363536
Carlton362458
Pine344723
Nicollet339245
Mille Lacs320058
Brown313940
Le Sueur307628
Todd294133
Cass293233
Meeker272845
Waseca249523
Martin239833
Roseau215421
Wabasha21193
Hubbard203341
Dodge19993
Renville186546
Houston181916
Redwood181641
Cottonwood168924
Wadena167423
Fillmore166910
Faribault159922
Chippewa156039
Pennington155920
Sibley151410
Kanabec150629
Aitkin142237
Watonwan13839
Rock131819
Jackson125512
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine116720
Pope11628
Swift108818
Murray108510
Koochiching97719
Stevens93811
Clearwater91517
Marshall91518
Lake86221
Wilkin85314
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5963
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49293
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3544
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Sunny and dry through the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic doctors predict another COVID-19 surge

Image

Sean's Weather 8/13

Image

AN UPDATE ON THE DELTA VARIANT

Image

THIRD DOSE FOR IMMUNOCOMPROMISED

Image

MINNESOTA EDUCATORS WANT VACCINE POLICY

Image

Sculptures on parade in Mason City

Image

Suffragist Centennial riders stop at Harley Davidson store in Albert Lea

Image

Suffragist riders stop in Albert Lea

Image

Back to School block party live interview

Image

Masks required in Albert Lea facilities

Community Events