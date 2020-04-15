Extra COVID-19 precautions for people with physical disabilities.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People with underlying medical conditions are at a heightened risk when it comes to COVID-19.

That includes people with conditions like a spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis and Lou Gehrig's disease. They are at an increased risk of developing severe respiratory problems related to COVID-19 because the muscles that help them breathe already may not function normally. There are extra precautions they can take to stay safe.

"Eating a good, healthy diet to boost your immune system. Drinking enough fluid to maintain good hydration to keep your secretions thin," said Mayo Clinic Clinical Nurse Specialist Lisa Beck.

Beck also recommends that people with weakened muscles do breathing exercises.

It's not just people who have these conditions that need to take precautions, but also their caregivers.

"Take your temperature before you go into the house of a person you're going to help. Make sure you don't have a fever. Wear your mask when you enter the house, wash your hands when you enter the house. Be cognizant of not touching your face or the face of the person you're caring for," said Beck.

Beck also said it's important that people who depend on caregivers have a backup plan in case their caregiver becomes sick.