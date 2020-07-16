Clear
Extra $600 in jobless benefits to end on July 25

Federal government has not extended additional payments begun during pandemic.

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 12:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Enhanced unemployment payments will end July 25 in Minnesota.

An extra $600 in jobless benefits was authorized by the federal CARES Act passed to help the U.S. economy survive coronavirus pandemic shutdowns. But unless it is extended by Congress, that additional money will come to a stop.

“This additional weekly payment has provided critical support to hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove. “We know that this continues to be an exceptionally difficult time, and the loss of the additional $600 will only make life more challenging for families across our state. DEED and our state agency partners are focused on connecting Minnesotans to available state and community services and resources in the weeks and months to come.”

Minnesota Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead says there are other state resources available to residents still struggling with coronavirus expenses or job losses.

“COVID-19 has created challenges and uncertainties for everyone, and we’re here to help,” says Harpstead. “People who are unemployed or struggling should know that they may be able to receive low-cost health insurance, help buying groceries, help with child care costs and more.”

A list of those resources may be found by clicking here.

