Extensive psychedelic mushroom grow operation busted in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An extensive psychedelic mushroom grow operation was busted Thursday when a search warrant was executed.

The sheriff’s office said it happened in the 200 block of Mill Creek Rd. NW in Chatfield and led to the arrests of a pair of 23-year-olds.

The grow operation was found in the east bedroom of the apartment and consisted of 13 totes of mushrooms in different stages of growth. Some were found in a closet with a space heart running above it along with a drying station.

Mushrooms were also found in the pantry, fridge and hall closet.

In total, 2,423 grams were located (5.34 pounds) along with two shotguns and $400 in cash.

The apartment was located within 300 feet of a child care facility.

Austin Dahl, 23, and Kailyn Felker, 23, were each arrested on charges of first-degree possession and sales of a controlled substance.