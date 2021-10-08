Exploring the unknown at Mystery Cave

PRESTON, Minn. - If you're looking for something to do this October check out the only cave in the state to be protected as a Minnesota State Park.

Cave Specialist, Dawn Ryan, manages Mystery Cave at Forestville-Mystery Cave State Park. It's the longest cave in the state with just over 13 miles of surveyed passage. The tour route offers a half-mile of paved, lit pathways for tour-goers.

"It was discovered in 1937 by a man named Joe Petty. There was another cave called Old Mystery close to here. Joe was a guide there and he was walking along this river here and saw some steam coming out of the rocks. Cavers know that is a sign that there is a cave underneath. He dug into it (during the) winter of 1937, discovered a cave, and it was open to tours by July of the next year," explained Ryan.

The south branch of the Root River is an integral part of the cave, flowing in front of the cave, before sinking 200-yards downstream.

"When it goes into the caves it's cooled down. It emerges 2 miles downstream at the Seven Springs Wildlife Management Area which is an amazing habitat," said Ryan.

On the half-mile hike, you'll see familiar cave formations like stalactites and stalagmites. Ryan also described some unusual formations in the cave, called Raft Cones.

"They (Raft Cones) begin with calcite it uses the surface tension of the water like Water Striders. Calcite drips and floats on the surface and it stays on the surface until something disturbs the water, the tension and those rafts slowly sink to the bottom and over years and years hundreds and thousands of years those rafts build up into making a cone," explained Ryan.

If you're looking for a more adventurous option to explore the unknown underground Ryan says there are different tours offered: photography, wild caving, geology, and lantern.

No matter how you experience the cave it is sure to keep your senses ignited.

"When you leave the surface and go underground it is a whole different experience. Often times on a tour they will turn the lights off on you and you will get to experience complete darkness, you can't even see your hand in front of the face. For me when I'm standing in the cave I see the water gently dripping down. You can't hear the outside noises like airplanes, cars, things like that. It is time when you are completely surrounded by the earth and it is a really neat experience," said Ryan.

Mystery Cave is home to four different types of bats, but Ryan described a dwindling population due to White Nose Syndrome, in which 94% of the population has died.