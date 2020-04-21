Exploring how COVID-19 tests will impact when Rochester reopens

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As this pandemic unfolds coronavirus testing continues to be the most significant way to understand the spread.

From developing the test to making sure more Minnesotans have access to it - Rochester’s own Mayo Clinic has been at the forefront especially as it now has the highest capacity in the state for processing those tests.

In the second installment of our five part series AFTER THE OUTBREAK: Reopening Rochester KIMT News 3 is exploring how COVID-19 testing is going to influence when our economy reopens.

As of Tuesday, Minnesota has performed over 47,000 coronavirus tests, with many processed at Mayo Clinic. More than 5-percent of those have come back positive.

Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota would need to drastically increase COVID-19 testing in the next few weeks to start safely reopening.

During a press conference Walz said, “Minnesotans should all agree we are not testing as much as we should.”

State Rep. Tina Liebling of Rochester knows we are all wondering what it will take to make that happen.

During a Health and Human Services Finance Division meeting she said the goal was to address, “What kind of testing do we have and what do we need to get us where we all want to go? Which is going back to reopening the economy. “

Assistant commissioner for the Health Protection Bureau Daniel Huff says the department of health is working to “dramatically ramp up” testing but has to use it strategically for now.

Huff explained, “When we prioritize healthcare workers we want to prioritize those who are in direct contact with patients more than someone who is administrative or some other part of the healthcare system.”

Mayo Clinic Laboratories have been at the forefront of developing and supplying these tests for the state but in order to have widespread testing, and not just focus on vulnerable populations, they need more supplies.

Senior vice president Scott Beck said, “I think it’s fair to say that there hasn’t been strong national coordination of supply production and distribution which has meant that there’s spotty availability of supplies across the united states and most of the individual healthcare systems and governments have wound up having to compete with each other to access what supplies currently exist. “

The University of Minnesota Medical School is stepping up to help. It’s working on manufacturing the protein needed for testing kits.

Dean Dr. Jakub Tolar explained, “There are many, many ways of not being dependent and left behind that we can rely on our own resilience in the state of Minnesota.”

When it comes down to it there are a lot of questions about how to quickly but safely reopen the economy and lawmakers like Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen are pressing health officials to get those answers.

During the meeting Gruenhagen asked how health officials would formulate a plan to, “not cripple the economy the way it is now? It’s become quite a bone of contention and I just wanted to hear from the medical side what your thoughts are about that. “

The department ultimately did defer those comments but added it’s a discussion health officials hope to have in the future.

“We will think about how to do that and part of that will be having the right people in the room so to speak so that we can have a good discussion about that,” added Rep. Liebling.

Health officials say they’re doing everything they can to expand COVID-19 testing in the state.

KIMT News 3 did reach out to Olmsted County Public Health – the department says tests are one data measure being used to review and adjust plans.