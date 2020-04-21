Clear
Exploring how COVID-19 tests will impact when Rochester reopens

In the second installment of our five part series AFTER THE OUTBREAK: Reopening Rochester KIMT News 3 is finding out how COVID-19 testing is going to influence when our economy reopens.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 6:26 PM
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 6:34 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As this pandemic unfolds coronavirus testing continues to be the most significant way to understand the spread.

From developing the test to making sure more Minnesotans have access to it - Rochester’s own Mayo Clinic has been at the forefront especially as it now has the highest capacity in the state for processing those tests.

In the second installment of our five part series AFTER THE OUTBREAK: Reopening Rochester KIMT News 3 is exploring how COVID-19 testing is going to influence when our economy reopens.

As of Tuesday, Minnesota has performed over 47,000 coronavirus tests, with many processed at Mayo Clinic. More than 5-percent of those have come back positive.

Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota would need to drastically increase COVID-19 testing in the next few weeks to start safely reopening.

During a press conference Walz said, “Minnesotans should all agree we are not testing as much as we should.”

State Rep. Tina Liebling of Rochester knows we are all wondering what it will take to make that happen.

During a Health and Human Services Finance Division meeting she said the goal was to address, “What kind of testing do we have and what do we need to get us where we all want to go? Which is going back to reopening the economy. “

Assistant commissioner for the Health Protection Bureau Daniel Huff says the department of health is working to “dramatically ramp up” testing but has to use it strategically for now.

Huff explained, “When we prioritize healthcare workers we want to prioritize those who are in direct contact with patients more than someone who is administrative or some other part of the healthcare system.”

Mayo Clinic Laboratories have been at the forefront of developing and supplying these tests for the state but in order to have widespread testing, and not just focus on vulnerable populations, they need more supplies.

Senior vice president Scott Beck said, “I think it’s fair to say that there hasn’t been strong national coordination of supply production and distribution which has meant that there’s spotty availability of supplies across the united states and most of the individual healthcare systems and governments have wound up having to compete with each other to access what supplies currently exist. “

The University of Minnesota Medical School is stepping up to help. It’s working on manufacturing the protein needed for testing kits.

Dean Dr. Jakub Tolar explained, “There are many, many ways of not being dependent and left behind that we can rely on our own resilience in the state of Minnesota.”

When it comes down to it there are a lot of questions about how to quickly but safely reopen the economy and lawmakers like Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen are pressing health officials to get those answers.

During the meeting Gruenhagen asked how health officials would formulate a plan to, “not cripple the economy the way it is now? It’s become quite a bone of contention and I just wanted to hear from the medical side what your thoughts are about that. “

The department ultimately did defer those comments but added it’s a discussion health officials hope to have in the future.

“We will think about how to do that and part of that will be having the right people in the room so to speak so that we can have a good discussion about that,” added Rep. Liebling.

Health officials say they’re doing everything they can to expand COVID-19 testing in the state.
KIMT News 3 did reach out to Olmsted County Public Health – the department says tests are one data measure being used to review and adjust plans.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2567

Reported Deaths: 160
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin101395
Ramsey21511
Olmsted1984
Dakota1276
Nobles1010
Washington985
Anoka972
Clay683
Winona6110
St. Louis5310
Martin414
Carlton370
Freeborn330
Wright271
Scott271
Mower260
Blue Earth240
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Stearns180
Carver140
Sherburne130
Pine120
Fillmore110
Wilkin92
Steele90
Brown81
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Rice71
Chisago71
Cottonwood60
Otter Tail60
Isanti60
Rock50
Norman50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Cass40
Watonwan40
Benton40
Unassigned40
Polk40
Faribault40
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Kandiyohi30
McLeod30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Douglas20
Jackson20
Traverse20
Pipestone20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
Houston10
Big Stone10
Becker10
Aitkin10
Chippewa10
Pennington10
Swift10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3641

Reported Deaths: 83
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn46028
Polk41516
Johnson3723
Black Hawk3662
Louisa2422
Muscatine2304
Marshall2240
Tama2236
Scott1793
Washington1245
Woodbury810
Dallas550
Jasper530
Dubuque481
Clinton440
Allamakee443
Bremer320
Henry291
Cedar260
Benton241
Unassigned210
Warren200
Story190
Pottawattamie181
Jones160
Poweshiek141
Harrison140
Cerro Gordo140
Iowa130
Des Moines130
Buchanan110
Shelby90
Plymouth90
Mahaska81
Van Buren80
Clayton81
Jefferson70
Monona70
Fayette70
Winneshiek70
Sioux70
Crawford61
Wapello60
Grundy60
Boone60
Jackson50
Marion50
Lyon50
Madison41
Hardin40
Osceola40
Howard40
Guthrie40
Page40
Delaware30
Clay30
Hancock30
Webster30
Lee30
Chickasaw30
Keokuk30
Winnebago20
Wright20
Dickinson20
Buena Vista20
Appanoose22
Butler20
Hamilton20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Clarke20
Worth10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Cherokee10
Adair10
Montgomery10
Franklin10
Taylor10
Greene10
Humboldt10
Kossuth10
Union10
