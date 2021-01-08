Explaining the process of invoking the 25th Amendment

MASON CITY, Iowa - In light of Wednesday's events at the Capitol, a growing number of bi-partisan leaders are calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove President Trump from office.

To put it simply, the 25th Amendment outlines the process for the Vice President to permanently assume power if the President is disabled, dies or resigns. However, Section 4 of the Amendment pertains to removing the President if they are unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office.

Political expert Bennett Smith says removing the President against his will would require a majority of the 15 secretary cabinet he appointed and the Vice President to all be in agreement.

"If these were more independent minded people, I think this would be a stronger discussion. Having said that, we don't know how the people would react at this point. Given what happened yesterday, we'll just have to wait and see."

If there is agreement, and President Trump challenges it, Bennett says it must be put to a Congressional vote.

"There would have to be a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate to agree with the Vice President and the majority of the cabinet, that in fact a disability of sufficient magnitude exists."

An administration official says while several cabinet secretaries have been informally discussing invoking the 25th Amendment, it's highly unlikely Vice President Pence would agree to the move.

In addition, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that if President Trump is not removed from office using the 25th Amendment, the House will move to impeach him.