Expired tags lead to guilty plea for meth possession

Lacey Brown Lacey Brown

Rochester woman arrested after Stewartville traffic stop.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 2:11 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 2:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman charged with drug dealing is pleading guilty to drug possession.

Lacey Ann Brown, 37 of Rochester, was arrested on July 12, 2018, after a traffic stop in Stewartville. Arresting officers say Brown admitted to having marijuana and a search then found 29.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Brown was charged with 1st degree drug sales and 2nd degree drug possession. On Monday, she pleaded guilty to the latter crime. Her sentencing is scheduled for August 19.

Brown was originally pulled over for having expired tags on her vehicle.

