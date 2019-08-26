Expired tags lead to 20 years probation for a Rochester woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over a year after her arrest, an Olmsted County woman is sentenced for drug possession.

Lacey Ann Brown, 37 of Rochester, was arrested after a traffic stop in Stewartville on July 12, 2018. Officers say her vehicle had expired tags. The stop led to a search that found 29.5 grams of methamphetamine. Brown was charged with 1st degree drug sales and 2nd degree drug possession.

She pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession and was given 20 years of supervised probation Monday. Brown must also either do 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine.