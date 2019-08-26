ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over a year after her arrest, an Olmsted County woman is sentenced for drug possession.
Lacey Ann Brown, 37 of Rochester, was arrested after a traffic stop in Stewartville on July 12, 2018. Officers say her vehicle had expired tags. The stop led to a search that found 29.5 grams of methamphetamine. Brown was charged with 1st degree drug sales and 2nd degree drug possession.
She pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession and was given 20 years of supervised probation Monday. Brown must also either do 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine.
Related Content
- Expired tags lead to 20 years probation for a Rochester woman
- Expired tags lead to guilty plea for meth possession
- Expired vehicle tags lead to felony drug arrest in Olmsted Co.
- Probation for Rochester man
- Rochester man gets 30 years of probation
- 40 years of probation for Rochester man
- Rochester woman gets probation for check forgery
- Rochester woman gets probation for drug theft
- Rochester woman gets probation for intentional collision
- Probation for Rochester drug possession
Scroll for more content...