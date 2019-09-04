Clear

Expired registration leads to drug convictions for Mason City woman

Stopped in April and again in June.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 1:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two traffic stops that led to drug charges result in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman.

Heather Joe Gahn, 29 of Mason City, was pulled over on April 13 and June 23, both times for having an expired registration. In the April stop, police said Gahn was found with two baggies of methamphetamine and in the June stop, officers say she had meth and marijuana.

Gahn pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of meth-3rd offense and driving while barred. She’s been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation.

