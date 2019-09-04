MASON CITY, Iowa – Two traffic stops that led to drug charges result in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman.
Heather Joe Gahn, 29 of Mason City, was pulled over on April 13 and June 23, both times for having an expired registration. In the April stop, police said Gahn was found with two baggies of methamphetamine and in the June stop, officers say she had meth and marijuana.
Gahn pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of meth-3rd offense and driving while barred. She’s been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation.
Related Content
- Expired registration leads to drug convictions for Mason City woman
- Mason City woman facing felony drug charges
- Mason City woman arrested on drug charges
- Floyd County jury convicts Mason City man of drug dealing
- No prison time for convicted Mason City drug dealer
- Mason City traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug charge against Mason City woman
- Expired vehicle tags lead to felony drug arrest in Olmsted Co.
- Mason City woman wins $30,000
- Expired tags lead to guilty plea for meth possession
Scroll for more content...