Experts weigh-in on when to reopen Rochester: 'There's a light at the end of the tunnel'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When can we all being to go back to our new normal and what would that process even look like?

It’s a topic KIMT News 3 is exploring in our five-part series: “AFTER THE OUTBREAK – Reopening Rochester.”

Governor Tim Walz is moving forward with plans to reopen the economy in our region by partnering with other Midwest governors.

Walz said, “If I thought we could go back to work tomorrow that’s exactly what we would do.”

As governors across the U.S. begin collaborating to reopen their economies, family medicine Dr. Charity Baker believes the time is now.

She said, "It would be in everyone's best interest to get back to work, and I think it would be in everyone's best interest to get back to school."

However, economics expert Rayce Hardy says what we’ll likely see locally is a drawn-out, step-by-step process to prevent the coronavirus from rebounding with disastrous results.

“We would have to extremely gradually add to what’s deemed necessary work and just here in Minnesota, there’s the bill to get a 12-pack of beer and a couple of bottles of wine with your takeout. I mean those are moves being made to gradually add to that reopening,” said Hardy.

In order to avoid a complete economic collapse, Dr. Baker believes lifting the stay at home order now is in the best interest of local business.

She added, “Everybody loses as long as we stay quarantined and distanced from each other and things will improve from an economic perspective for sure when we all get back to work.”

Of course, with lives on the line, the health implications of reopening also need to be considered and Hardy says that means having increased testing capabilities in place.

He said, “We need the rapid testing as far as I'm concerned, which would then help getting things reopened.”

In the end, whether it’s immediate or in the coming weeks, both experts agree we need to move forward with a clear plan to prevent an economic collapse.

Baker explained, “I think we can all move forward safely but becoming more functional from an economic perspective.”

Hardy said, “There's a light at the end of the tunnel. I just don't want us rushing through that tunnel to get to that light because I don't think we're ready yet.”

We do know there are some key factors Governor Walz and other Midwest leaders will consider to determine when the economy will reopen.

- Enhanced ability to test and trace.

- Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence.

- And best practices for social distancing in the workplace.