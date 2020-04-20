Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Experts weigh-in on when to reopen Rochester: 'There's a light at the end of the tunnel'

When can we all being to go back to our new normal and what would that process even look like?

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 7:51 PM
Updated: Apr 20, 2020 8:09 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When can we all being to go back to our new normal and what would that process even look like?

It’s a topic KIMT News 3 is exploring in our five-part series: “AFTER THE OUTBREAK – Reopening Rochester.”

Governor Tim Walz is moving forward with plans to reopen the economy in our region by partnering with other Midwest governors.

Walz said, “If I thought we could go back to work tomorrow that’s exactly what we would do.”

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

As governors across the U.S. begin collaborating to reopen their economies, family medicine Dr. Charity Baker believes the time is now.

She said, "It would be in everyone's best interest to get back to work, and I think it would be in everyone's best interest to get back to school."

However, economics expert Rayce Hardy says what we’ll likely see locally is a drawn-out, step-by-step process to prevent the coronavirus from rebounding with disastrous results.

“We would have to extremely gradually add to what’s deemed necessary work and just here in Minnesota, there’s the bill to get a 12-pack of beer and a couple of bottles of wine with your takeout. I mean those are moves being made to gradually add to that reopening,” said Hardy.

In order to avoid a complete economic collapse, Dr. Baker believes lifting the stay at home order now is in the best interest of local business.

She added, “Everybody loses as long as we stay quarantined and distanced from each other and things will improve from an economic perspective for sure when we all get back to work.”

Of course, with lives on the line, the health implications of reopening also need to be considered and Hardy says that means having increased testing capabilities in place.

He said, “We need the rapid testing as far as I'm concerned, which would then help getting things reopened.”

In the end, whether it’s immediate or in the coming weeks, both experts agree we need to move forward with a clear plan to prevent an economic collapse.

Baker explained, “I think we can all move forward safely but becoming more functional from an economic perspective.”

Hardy said, “There's a light at the end of the tunnel. I just don't want us rushing through that tunnel to get to that light because I don't think we're ready yet.”

We do know there are some key factors Governor Walz and other Midwest leaders will consider to determine when the economy will reopen.

- Enhanced ability to test and trace.
- Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence.
- And best practices for social distancing in the workplace.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2470

Reported Deaths: 143
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin97580
Ramsey20210
Olmsted1974
Dakota1246
Washington974
Anoka952
Nobles760
Clay623
Winona6110
St. Louis5210
Martin414
Carlton370
Freeborn330
Scott271
Mower260
Wright251
Blue Earth240
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Stearns170
Carver140
Sherburne130
Pine110
Fillmore110
Wilkin92
Steele90
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Rice71
Chisago71
Brown71
Cottonwood60
Isanti60
Otter Tail60
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Norman50
Benton40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Faribault40
Unassigned40
Rock40
Polk30
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Kandiyohi30
Meeker30
McLeod30
Traverse20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Lincoln20
Jackson20
Red Lake20
Pipestone20
Aitkin10
Chippewa10
Big Stone10
Houston10
Becker10
Kittson10
Swift10
Morrison10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Koochiching10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3159

Reported Deaths: 79
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn40927
Polk38713
Johnson3033
Black Hawk2592
Muscatine2184
Louisa2152
Tama1976
Marshall1730
Scott1713
Washington1215
Dallas520
Dubuque461
Woodbury440
Jasper420
Clinton420
Allamakee403
Bremer280
Henry271
Cedar260
Benton231
Story200
Warren200
Pottawattamie181
Jones150
Harrison140
Cerro Gordo140
Des Moines130
Poweshiek131
Iowa130
Buchanan110
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Plymouth80
Mahaska81
Monona70
Sioux70
Clayton71
Wapello60
Jefferson60
Boone60
Winneshiek60
Fayette60
Crawford61
Lyon50
Marion50
Jackson50
Grundy50
Page40
Guthrie40
Howard40
Webster40
Lee30
Chickasaw30
Osceola30
Hancock30
Hardin30
Keokuk30
Madison31
Clay30
Buena Vista20
Appanoose22
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Mills20
Hamilton20
Unassigned20
Worth10
Wright10
Union10
Taylor10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
A chance for rain/storms Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Automotive Businesses Adapt During Pandemic

Image

Package Deliveries on the Rise

Image

Youth Sports Season in Jeopardy

Image

Youth sports cancellations impact Rochester's economy

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/20

Image

Items needed in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

After the Outbreak: Reopening Rochester; Expert Opinions

Image

Turning to meat lockers to stock up

Image

Olmsted County now reporting four deaths

Image

PPE Shortage in Stewartville

Community Events