Experts share simple ways to help people experiencing homelessness in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A panel of experts working with people experiencing homelessness in Rochester gathered virtually Thursday night to share simple and practical ways members of the Med City's faith communities, and others, can lend a hand to those in need.

The conversation was hosted by St. Luke's Episcopal Church and Calvary Episcopal Church. Panelists included representatives from the following organizations:

Dorothy Day House

Society of St Vincent de Paul

Family Promise

The Landing

Salvation Army

HRA Housing and Redevelopment Authority

Catholic Charities Warming Center

One of the foremost ways to help mentioned was donating items. Some of the items panelists said are most needed include water, milk, jeans, camping equipment, and toiletries.

Another way experts say you can get involved is by signing up to volunteer with an organization. Panelists say some rely heavily on volunteers, and there is always a need for more helping hands.

"Anybody that cares for others. I think that we can always find something for you to do, and if we can't I'm sure that we can refer you to all the other panelists and they can find something for you as well. There's more needs out there than there are volunteers that can help them," said Tim Geisler of Saint Vincent DePaul.

Panelists also emphasized the importance of having empathy for those experiencing homelessness.

"I think the biggest thing that anyone can do is just be compassionate, and understand that everybody walks a different path in life, and you don't know what somebody's had to go through. And that a lot of times there's so much pain that they're just trying to deal with, that if I was in that situation, would I choose to do something differently? I don't know. I mean, you've got to do something to get through the day," Rudy Naul of Catholic Charities Warming Center said.

Organizers add one of the most common myths about people experiencing homelessness is that they made a bad decision that led them to their circumstances. However, they say an unforeseen event could cause anyone to experience homelessness.

Learn more about how you can get involved by following the links listed above.