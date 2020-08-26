Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Experts says Hurricane Laura storm surge 'unsurvivable'

Cody Cloud walks back toward the beach after taking pictures of the waves Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Galveston, Texas, as Hurricane Laura moves toward the Gulf Coast. Forecasters say Laura is rapidly intensifying and will become a “catastrophic” Categor
Cody Cloud walks back toward the beach after taking pictures of the waves Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Galveston, Texas, as Hurricane Laura moves toward the Gulf Coast. Forecasters say Laura is rapidly intensifying and will become a “catastrophic” Categor

20-foot surge could drown entire communities.

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 1:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be "unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities. Authorities implored coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana to flee.

The storm grew nearly 70% in power in just 24 hours to reach Category 3 status and continued to draw energy from the warm Gulf of Mexico waters. The system was on track to arrive late Wednesday or early Thursday as the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year.

“This is shaping up to be just a tremendous storm,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told The Weather Channel.

The National Hurricane Center kept raising its estimate of Laura's storm surge, from 10 feet just a couple of days ago to twice that size — a height that forecasters said would be especially deadly.

“Some areas, when they wake up Thursday morning, they’re not going to believe what happened,” said Stacy Stewart, a senior hurricane specialist. Whatever does not get blown down by the wind could easily be toppled by seawater pushing inland.

A Category 4 hurricane can cause damage so catastrophic that power outages may last for months in places, and wide areas could be uninhabitable for weeks or months. The threat of such devastation posed a new disaster-relief challenge for a government already straining to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday afternoon, Laura had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kph) as it churned about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Port Arthur, Texas, traveling northwest at 16 (26 kmh). Those winds are expected to increase to 145 mph (233 kmh) before landfall, pushing water onto more than 450 miles (724 kilometers) of coast from Texas to Mississippi.

“Heed the advice of your local authorities. If they tell you to go, go! Your life depends on it today,” said Joel Cline, tropical program coordinator at the National Weather Service. “It’s a serious day and you need to listen to them.”

On Twitter, President Donald Trump also urged coastal residents to heed local officials. Hurricane warnings were issued from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, and reached inland for 200 miles (322 kilometers). Storm surge warnings were in effect from Freeport, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

In the largest U.S. evacuation during this pandemic era, more than half a million people were ordered to flee from their homes near the Texas-Louisiana state line, including the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and the low-lying Calcasieu and Cameron parishes in southwestern Louisiana, where forecasters said storm surge topped by waves could submerge entire towns.

A National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana — in the bullseye of Laura’s projected path — took to Facebook Live to deliver an urgent warning for people living south of Interstate 10 in southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas.

“Your life will be in immediate and grave danger beginning this evening if you do not evacuate,” Donald Jones said.

Laura is expected to dump massive rainfall as it moves inland, causing widespread flash flooding in states far from the coast. Flood watches were issued for much of Arkansas, and forecasters said heavy rainfall could arrive by Friday in parts of Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky. Laura is so powerful that it's expected to become a tropical storm again once it reaches the Atlantic Ocean, potentially menacing the Northeast.

Edwards said evacuees need to reach safety by noon Wednesday, before high winds make highway travel unsafe. In Galveston and Port Arthur, many people boarded buses to Austin and other inland cities.

But even before dawn Wednesday, officials in Austin said the city had run out of free hotel rooms to offer evacuees and had begun directing families fleeing the storm to a shelter nearly 200 miles farther north. In Texas’ Hardin County, which has more than 57,000 residents along the coast, officials warned that anyone who tried riding out the storm faced days or weeks without electricity.

"It could be difficult for some people to make it through this storm,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told The Weather Channel.

Officials urged people to stay with relatives or in hotels to avoid spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Buses were stocked with protective equipment and disinfectant, and they would carry fewer passengers to keep people apart, Texas officials said.

Becky Clements, 56, evacuated from Lake Charles after hearing that it could suffer a direct hit, almost exactly 15 years after Hurricane Rita destroyed the city. She and her family found an AirBnb hundreds of miles inland.

“The devastation afterward in our town and that whole corner of the state was just awful,” Clements said. “Whole communities were washed away, never to exist again. ... So knowing how devastating the storms are, there was no way we were going to stay for this.”

Clements, a church educator, said she fears for her office, which is in a trailer following recent construction.

“I very much anticipate that my office will be gone when I get back. It will be scattered throughout that field.”

The hurricane also threatens a center of the U.S. energy industry. The government said 84% of Gulf oil production and an estimated 61% of natural gas production were shut down. Nearly 300 platforms have been evacuated. Consumers are unlikely to see big price hikes however, because the pandemic has decimated demand for fuel.

“If Laura moves further west toward Houston, there will be a much bigger gasoline supply problem,” Oil analyst Andrew Lipow said, since refineries usually take two to three weeks to resume full operations.

Laura closed in on the U.S. after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 70707

Reported Deaths: 1825
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21934868
Ramsey8720287
Dakota5375110
Anoka4412118
Stearns313121
Washington268251
Olmsted192824
Scott187028
Nobles183212
Mower11633
Rice11508
Wright11146
Blue Earth10715
Carver10464
Sherburne83713
Clay83340
Kandiyohi7791
St. Louis77723
Lyon4473
Todd4432
Nicollet41314
Watonwan4054
Steele4002
Freeborn3891
Benton3613
Le Sueur3302
McLeod3281
Winona31017
Beltrami3011
Crow Wing29016
Chisago2781
Otter Tail2524
Goodhue2439
Waseca2232
Martin2196
Cottonwood1950
Becker1812
Polk1804
Carlton1771
Pipestone1759
Itasca17112
Isanti1670
Dodge1480
Douglas1481
Pine1400
Murray1391
Chippewa1291
Unassigned12446
Sibley1192
Wabasha1110
Brown1102
Morrison1081
Faribault1070
Rock990
Meeker962
Cass933
Jackson910
Mille Lacs883
Koochiching853
Fillmore810
Pennington771
Renville726
Yellow Medicine681
Houston670
Roseau640
Lincoln630
Kanabec624
Swift601
Pope590
Grant554
Redwood470
Norman460
Aitkin451
Wilkin453
Wadena440
Hubbard410
Mahnomen331
Big Stone310
Marshall300
Red Lake280
Lake270
Stevens270
Traverse210
Clearwater180
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 57436

Reported Deaths: 1052
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11955218
Woodbury398554
Black Hawk353672
Linn278191
Johnson270724
Dallas213436
Scott202518
Dubuque192036
Buena Vista181712
Story170516
Marshall157528
Pottawattamie152134
Wapello103045
Muscatine93348
Sioux8063
Crawford7973
Cerro Gordo72420
Webster7038
Clinton6978
Warren6665
Plymouth64015
Tama59029
Jasper52730
Wright4941
Des Moines4383
Dickinson4045
Louisa38314
Marion3390
Boone3223
Washington31911
Carroll3112
Lee2815
Franklin27416
Bremer2677
Hamilton2482
Clay2332
Clarke2183
Emmet2147
Hardin2141
Shelby2091
Henry2054
Mahaska19518
Floyd1883
Winneshiek1871
Benton1831
Jackson1821
Delaware1782
Poweshiek1778
Allamakee1684
Butler1682
Clayton1673
Buchanan1651
Guthrie1595
Jones1582
Madison1502
Cedar1461
Winnebago1466
Harrison1391
Hancock1382
Lyon1362
Cherokee1291
Fayette1271
Pocahontas1222
Mills1181
Grundy1151
Kossuth1130
Howard1091
Iowa1071
Jefferson1070
Taylor1070
Cass1052
Monona1051
Page1050
Palo Alto1050
Calhoun1042
Sac1030
Humboldt1002
Monroe938
Osceola930
Mitchell910
Union903
Chickasaw880
Lucas835
Davis782
Worth750
Appanoose683
Montgomery684
Fremont540
Greene490
Keokuk471
Van Buren471
Adair431
Wayne392
Decatur370
Ida370
Audubon361
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned120
Rochester
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Mason City
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Albert Lea
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Austin
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Charles City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Storms on the way Thursday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Olmsted County Job Recovery

Image

More Research on Plasma

Image

Rabies Vaccination Clinic

Image

Keep It Local Grant

Image

Olmsted County offering drive thru rabies clinic

Image

Rochester Public Works preparing for winter season

Image

As school resumes a school employee in Clear Lake tests positive

Image

Backing the badge

Image

Sports Insider 2020: Challenges with recruiting

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Tuesday

Community Events