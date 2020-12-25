Clear

Experts say experience convinced Midwest of virus dangers

A reprieve from a devastating surge of the coronavirus across the Upper Midwest has given cautious relief to health officials, though they worry that infections remain rampant and holiday gatherings could reignite the worst outbreaks of the pandemic.

Posted: Dec 25, 2020 7:40 PM
Posted By: By STEPHEN GROVES and JOSH FUNK Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — As much of the country experiences spiking virus rates, a reprieve from a devastating surge of the coronavirus in the Upper Midwest has given cautious relief to health officials, though they worry that infections remain rampant and holiday gatherings could reignite the worst outbreaks of the pandemic.

States in the northern stretches of the Midwest and Great Plains saw the nation's worst rates of coronavirus infections in the weeks before Thanksgiving, stretching hospitals beyond capacity and leading to states such as North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin reporting some of the nation’s highest deaths per capita during November.

But over the last two weeks, those states have seen their average daily cases drop, with decreases ranging from 20% in Iowa to as much as 66% in North Dakota, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. Since the middle of November, the entire region has returned to levels similar to those seen in October.

“We’re in a place where we’ve controlled the fire, but it would be very easy for it to flare up again if conditions were right,” said Ryan Demmer, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health.

For a region that was a harbinger of the virus waves that now plague much of the country, the positive direction in the Midwest offers hope that people can rally to take virus precautions seriously as they await vaccines during what experts think will be the final months of the pandemic.

Governors have used the declining numbers to justify their divergent approaches to fighting the pandemic, even jousting at times. In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, has defended keeping some restrictions in place through early January, saying limits on bars and restaurants are working. In neighboring South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has argued the opposite, using the recent decline in numbers in her state to argue that mask mandates don't make a difference.

But some epidemiologists believe the most compelling factor for many who redoubled their efforts to prevent infections may be that they experienced the virus on a personal level. As the pandemic crept into communities across the Midwest, more people had loved ones, friends or acquaintances fall ill or die.

“It's fox hole religion — the whole thing gets a lot more real when the guy next to you gets shot,” said Dr. Christine Petersen, the director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Iowa. “All of a sudden, your local hospital is full, and your sister, aunt, or grandmother is in the hospital.”

Roughly one of out every 278 people across northern states spanning from Wisconsin to Montana required hospital care for COVID-19, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. In tight-knit communities, those experiences hit home.

The virus outbreak was so widespread by early November that nearly everyone has known someone severely affected by COVID-19, said Dr. James Lawler with the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security.

“That seems to bring things home in a way that just talking about it earlier did not,” he said, noting that he's observed more people wearing face masks, as well as avoiding gatherings, parties and indoor dining.

Until the fall, the Upper Midwest had not seen the widespread outbreaks and high death rates that other parts of the country experienced in the early months of the pandemic. Many took lax approaches to virus mitigation measures. Republican governors in the region eschewed government mandates for mask-wearing or other efforts to prevent infections.

Many health experts warned that the region was ripe for widespread infections, especially as the weather cooled and people gathered inside, making it easier for the coronavirus to spread.

“Once the snowball started, it took everybody down,” Petersen said. “We knew that this was coming. It was those who took the precautions and doubled down that did slightly better, but we knew it was going to be hard, no matter what.”

Petersen credited the renewed efforts to slow infections to a combination of factors: warnings from health officials and medical workers that hospitals were filling; some Republican governors issuing orders to wear masks; and the lived experience of the pandemic. Other experts say some pockets of people, such as those who work in meatpacking plants where infections were widespread, had experienced such high rates of infections that the virus has slowed.

But across the region, many worried that the success in avoiding a Thanksgiving spike could be undone by Christmas and New Year's celebrations. Petersen worried that people had decided to forgo Thanksgiving gatherings, only to have family celebrations on Christmas. As a Midwesterner, she acknowledged that the draw to gather with family on holidays was difficult to resist.

“I hope a lot of us aren’t feeling guilty in a few weeks," she said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 404403

Reported Deaths: 5109
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin841161345
Ramsey36203654
Dakota29355262
Anoka28326307
Washington17984176
Stearns16630165
St. Louis12066186
Scott1069374
Wright1056281
Olmsted883754
Sherburne746555
Carver628932
Clay606575
Rice531248
Kandiyohi529260
Blue Earth491027
Crow Wing442556
Otter Tail411848
Chisago401826
Benton379272
Nobles348744
Winona347442
Douglas338356
Mower326524
Polk315147
McLeod300836
Goodhue290639
Morrison285340
Beltrami282236
Lyon276128
Becker262732
Itasca262733
Isanti255530
Carlton253635
Steele24539
Pine232312
Todd219424
Nicollet200830
Mille Lacs199343
Brown195730
Freeborn190517
Le Sueur188615
Cass187919
Meeker183731
Waseca168012
Roseau158214
Martin154224
Wabasha14412
Hubbard137036
Redwood128526
Renville126538
Chippewa123823
Cottonwood120314
Dodge11363
Houston113211
Wadena109411
Fillmore10400
Watonwan10195
Rock100810
Aitkin100232
Sibley9824
Kanabec90118
Pennington87514
Faribault8679
Pipestone86121
Yellow Medicine84414
Swift78114
Jackson7676
Murray7355
Pope6763
Marshall66712
Stevens6576
Clearwater63513
Lac qui Parle57614
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5368
Lake52815
Lincoln4441
Unassigned44160
Big Stone4223
Norman4058
Mahnomen3847
Grant3697
Kittson33818
Red Lake3013
Traverse2012
Lake of the Woods1491
Cook1020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 272095

Reported Deaths: 3688
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40318406
Linn16292240
Scott13725146
Black Hawk12480214
Woodbury12028163
Johnson1077947
Dubuque10400135
Pottawattamie805689
Story784229
Dallas768963
Webster432761
Sioux426641
Cerro Gordo422759
Clinton401853
Marshall393054
Warren362933
Buena Vista362325
Muscatine347173
Des Moines342932
Plymouth330051
Wapello303490
Jasper280352
Lee278524
Marion259646
Jones255144
Henry243724
Carroll230927
Bremer221441
Crawford206020
Benton195336
Washington180527
Boone179715
Jackson174429
Tama172655
Dickinson166715
Mahaska164932
Delaware159929
Clay150811
Wright149616
Kossuth146827
Hamilton143122
Hardin142025
Buchanan140116
Harrison138652
Cedar134318
Winneshiek133917
Page133313
Clayton133139
Fayette130816
Mills125314
Floyd124933
Butler123518
Lyon122024
Cherokee118820
Poweshiek116524
Calhoun11649
Hancock114024
Allamakee113320
Iowa111820
Winnebago108828
Grundy103515
Louisa102924
Sac101814
Chickasaw101010
Cass100738
Union99916
Mitchell98627
Emmet97823
Jefferson96320
Appanoose93334
Humboldt93018
Guthrie92422
Shelby92123
Madison9138
Franklin86417
Palo Alto7868
Keokuk76623
Montgomery71215
Pocahontas68311
Ida68022
Howard67915
Clarke6456
Greene6327
Davis62118
Unassigned6150
Osceola6047
Monroe60316
Adair56617
Monona53915
Taylor5278
Lucas5247
Worth4922
Fremont4545
Van Buren44711
Decatur4113
Audubon3637
Wayne36021
Ringgold3527
Adams2492
