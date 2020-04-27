Experts describe post-pandemic office life and layout during DMC webinar

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the first time in more than a month up to 100,000 Minnesotans are returning to work after Gov. Tim Walz signed an order loosening restrictions. The move comes with a handful of guidelines.

Destination Medical Center in Rochester is using those guidelines, in part, to prepared employers and employees as they return to work.

During the first webinar on Monday RSP Architects interior designer Melany Bjorkman described how office layouts may be changing.

For example, Bjorkman said desk divders between may need to be raised to separate employees but can be made out of glass or plexiglass to maintain connection.

Other changes employers might consider include staggering desks to keep physical distancing in place.

However, to make sure offices don't return to uninspiring "cubicle culture" Bjorkman says there are opportunities for innovation.

She explained, "You can consider the type of finishes you bring in, the type of green space you might want to bring in as well. There's definitely a lot of options so I think it depends partially on what your staff is looking for, what your business type if like and the amount of space you have as well."

Bjorkman said popular spaces like break-rooms may also see a limit on the number of employees can gather there.

However, office space layout isn't the only potential change.

Managing director at Colliers International Jeremy Jacobs says updated technology may be integrated to lessen community touch and monitor employee health.

That can include taking an employee's temperature when they enter the building or even "smart audio" that can detect a cough or a sneeze.

Jacobs explained, "It's sort of the 'Big Brother' notion but we're learning in an environment where that type of software might insure we're that much safer. Knowing that the company cares that much to keep the environment safe, clean, free of germs etc."

During the webinar employers also heard there could be a return of the elevator operator. Jacobs says that would be to keep employees from touching community surfaces especially in high-rises.

Monday was the first of five webinars called 'Road to Recovery - Navigating the Path to Economic Recovery.'

On Tuesday DMC's series will focus on changes that may be in the works for public and private transportation.

To take a look at Minnesota's newly released "Safely Returning to Work" guidelines you can click here.