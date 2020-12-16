Experts Discuss Possible COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Experts from Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center say there are possible side effects associated with the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, however none of them appear to be serious.

In Pfizer's vaccine study, about 60% of people reported mild headaches, fatigue, or muscle pain. Roughly 15% of people reported fever, particularly after their second dose of vaccine.

Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic, says the presence of these side effects isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"One of the things that happens is that you get an immune response to the vaccine, and hence you can get some fatigue, you can get some chills, you can get some headaches," Dr. Virk said. "That tells you that the vaccine is actually working."

Experts also note a third of people who received a placebo rather than the actual vaccine also reported symptoms, indicating things like body aches and fatigue can happen during the course of a normal day.