Clear
BREAKING NEWS Leadoff Iowa Democratic caucus results delayed Full Story

Expert: New technology 'risky' close to Iowa Caucuses; County chair calls it 'a mess'

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters at a caucus night campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Des Moines County Chair Tom Courtney said that in his county, an app created for caucus organizers to report results was “a mess” and organizers were instead having to call in results to the state party on Monday night.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 11:22 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 11:26 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An election expert says deploying new technology so close to an election is “always a risky proposition” amid a delay in results from Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Des Moines County Chair Tom Courtney said that in his county, an app created for caucus organizers to report results was “a mess” and organizers were instead having to call in results to the state party on Monday night.

Iowa party officials had said they would not be sending the new mobile app to precinct chairs for downloading until just before the caucuses — to narrow the window for any interference.

Lawrence Norden, elections expert with The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, said that was akin to a major retailer using new cash registers for the first time on Black Friday.

“To roll out a new technology without really testing it and making it available as early as possible and giving folks the opportunity to challenge it and work out all the bugs is a high-stakes decision which I think is proving to be problematic today,” Norden said.

Norden said party officials were wise to slow down the reporting to ensure accurate results, given concerns of another round of election interference by Russia or other hostile governments seeking to undermine U.S. democracy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 10°
Cooler numbers this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Impacts of redistricting

Image

A grueling road to the Iowa Caucuses

Image

High caucus turnout

Image

Last effort ahead of the Iowa Caucuses

Image

Mayo wrestling holds off Albert Lea

Image

Lourdes girl's knock off Dover-Eyota on the road

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/3

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/3

Image

RPU gets best Fitch Rating

Image

Caucus Analysis with Rayce Hardy

Community Events