Expensive shoes snatched in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a shoe robbery in northwest Rochester.

It happened around 12:45 AM Sunday in the 3300 block of Lakeridge Drive NW. Police say a video camera from a neighbor’s house recorded two people entering an attached garage and leaving with seven pairs of shoes.

Investigators say the shoes are worth a total of $2,000. It is not known how the robbers got into the garage.