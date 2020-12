ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a burglary Wednesday where two expensive coats were stolen.

It happened sometime between 11 am and 9:34 pm at an apartment building in the 1200 block of 17th Avenue NW. Rochester police say when the occupants got home, they noticed the front door had been forced open.

The only things missing were two Canadian Goose coats worth about $2,200.