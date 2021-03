QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Olmsted County deputies are investigating the theft of an expensive electronic device.

On Friday, a 65-year-old man reported he had a GPS monitor removed from a shed in the 16000 block of Quincy Road NE. The man, who owns John Deere tractors, says it could have been stolen anytime from December 2020 until he discovered the theft on March 19.

The Sheriff’s Office says the GPS device is worth about $6,500 and contains about $9,000 in subscriptions.