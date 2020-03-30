Clear
Expected peak for Coronavirus in Iowa still weeks away, health officials said

Health officials in Iowa said Sunday the expected peak for Coronavirus in the state will occur in the next couple of weeks.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 10:19 AM

The state announced 336 cases with 6 in Cerro Gordo County.  A week ago, there were 90 confirmed cases in the state. 

The state announced 336 cases with 6 in Cerro Gordo County.  A week ago, there were 90 confirmed cases in the state. 

"That is a huge increase of cases within a week, and I expect those numbers to continue to rise in the coming weeks. Yesterday during the Governor's press conference, it was stated that they expect the peak to occur within the next couple of weeks, but that is subject to change," Cerro Gordo County Public Health officials said Monday. 

Local health officials said Iowa's workforce is close to 70 percent telework.

"Staying home when all possible is so important to limiting the spread. I hope some of you were able to get outside this weekend or do something you enjoy. For those busy responding, thank you for your service," public health said. 

