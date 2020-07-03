Expect lane closures, detours during holiday travel weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're taking a road-trip to a fun 4th of July destination you're not alone!

This year a majority of travelers plan to take a car, instead of flying, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAA predicts Americans will take roughly 700 million trips beginning this holiday weekend through the end of the summer.

As people head out to go camping, spend time at cabins or even go out to dinner to celebrate Minnesota's Department of Transportation says drivers should expect more traffic.

Director of communications Mike Dougherty says, "We haven't had lots of traffic to drive in, most of us, we've been staying home or working from home so there will be some adjustment. So, just give people some room some extra space cushion, signal your turns. Just be a courteous driver and that helps everybody get through those pinch points where there may be some congestion."

The department says there are some lane closures south of Rochester, between Stewartville, drivers should try and plan around.

"Look ahead, look at that 511 map in advance to see if there are any construction projects going on. If you can adjust your timing on your travel," added Dougherty. "If you know everyone is going to be on the road later today maybe you take off earlier or you take off later."

As far as airline travel the Rochester International Airport says United Airlines is still planning to suspend its air services starting on July 6th through September 30th.