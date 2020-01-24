Clear

Expanding high speed internet to rural communities

Thanks to a $5.4 million loan-grant from the USDA Harmony Telephone Company customers will become part of a fiber-to-the-premises network.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 5:14 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rural businesses and homeowners across Minnesota and Iowa will no longer have to go without high speed internet.

Thanks to a $5.4 million loan-grant from the USDA Harmony Telephone Company customers will become part of a fiber-to-the-premises network.

Without broadband internet Harmony farmer and properties broker Roxanne Johnson says her job and every day communications can lag behind.

Johnson said, "It really is a hardship because it takes so long for something to load."

However, with her telephone company becoming the recipent of the USDA's ReConnect Program she'll have access to high speed internet.

The effort is connecting nearly 600 homes and facilites in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa to broadband.

Johnson said, "It just makes things a lot easier, right at your fingertips. We're a society where we like immediate results. We search things and we like to have it there at our fingertips so waiting is an inconvenience for everybody, really."

Osage Municipal Utilities in northern Iowa will also use a ReConnect Program grant to provide broadband to underserved households and businesses.

There is currently no word on when access to high speed internet will begin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minn DOT stocked with salt for winter

Image

Connecting those in need with local resources

Image

One-on-One with Dan Feehan

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/24

Image

Norton at Mayor's conference

Image

Expanding rural broadband

Image

Mason City schools work with Iowa INET

Image

Snow Plow Safety Course for Kids

Image

Churches live stream

Image

Support for Officer Arik Matson

Community Events