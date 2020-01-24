Expanding high speed internet to rural communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rural businesses and homeowners across Minnesota and Iowa will no longer have to go without high speed internet.

Thanks to a $5.4 million loan-grant from the USDA Harmony Telephone Company customers will become part of a fiber-to-the-premises network.

Without broadband internet Harmony farmer and properties broker Roxanne Johnson says her job and every day communications can lag behind.

Johnson said, "It really is a hardship because it takes so long for something to load."

However, with her telephone company becoming the recipent of the USDA's ReConnect Program she'll have access to high speed internet.

The effort is connecting nearly 600 homes and facilites in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa to broadband.

Johnson said, "It just makes things a lot easier, right at your fingertips. We're a society where we like immediate results. We search things and we like to have it there at our fingertips so waiting is an inconvenience for everybody, really."

Osage Municipal Utilities in northern Iowa will also use a ReConnect Program grant to provide broadband to underserved households and businesses.

There is currently no word on when access to high speed internet will begin.