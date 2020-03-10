Expanding End-of-Life Option in Minnesota forum

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Medical Aid-in-Dying is a proposed legislation in Minnesota that would allow terminally ill people the right to request medication to help them have a peaceful death when they choose.

The Minnesota Chapter of Compassion & Choices, SE MN Threshold Network and First Unitarian Universalist Church of Rochester are coming together to offer a forum called the Expanding End-of-Life Option in Minnesota. Two prominent advocates for the bill, Rebecca Thoman, M.D. and Rev. Harlan Limpert, will be presenting at the forum.

Deah Kinion with SE MN Threshold Network, said their goal is to get people talking about death and the options they would have if they're towards the end of their life. She said this bill would help patients regain control of their own life. "It's because they've had enough with hospitalizations, they've had enough surgeries, they've had enough medical procedures and enough medications and they're very near the end of life - but they don't want to just drag it out," explained Kinion. "They want to have more empowering, so our threshold group is all about empowering families and individuals with end of life choices."

Kinion also explained this bill would help give families more time to prepare. "Advocating for conversations, fill our your paperwork, tell people what you want at the end of life," said Kinion. "Don't let it be a big mystery and a big shock." Right now, the District of Columbia and nine states allow Medical Aid-in-Dying. Iowa recently introduced a similar right-to-die bill in February.

The forum is Wednesday night starting at 6:15 at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Rochester. It's open for anyone to attend.