ExersicAbilities receives $30,000 to be able to expand its services

ROCHESTER, Minn. - ExercisAbilities is a rehab facility in Rochester that offers life-saving programs and services and they just received a $30,000 grant from Otto Bremer Trust to continue those services and expand one day, which is good news for the 30 families currently on a waiting list.

The facility was closed for about 6 weeks, then reopened because it was deemed essential. During those 6 weeks, it was tough on the clients. The Chief Development Officer, Vicki Allen, said they've made some changes to their usual services, such as not doing group exercise classes and they also turned the back parking lot into a summer camp zone thanks to some equipment that was donated. Beyond the physical support they offer people, this grant will also allow them to serve their clients mentally, too. "Because we're all about mind, body and spirit, we look at the three pillars," said Allen. "We are doing meditation classes, that's something that really expanded with us. Because again, people need that calm mind, that calm body and they're healthier."

Allen explained their main priority during this ongoing pandemic is to keep everyone safe and healthy because they know being healthy means being strong and being strong can help you fight the pandemic. "We're so grateful to Otto Bremer Trust... $30,000 is just amazing right now," said Allen. "So we're back up to about 70% capacity and until we can expand into a new space and add some more room, that's about where we'll have to stay because we want to make sure that people are safe. But this just gives us that operational support we need to make sure that we stay on top of where we need to be and we're answering the call to whatever people need from us."

ExercisAbilities has its annual Family Fun Adventure Day coming up on September 12th that you can register for ahead of time to help with social distancing.

The Otto Bremer Trust awarded over $7,000,000 in grants to six different non-profits in southeast Minnesota.