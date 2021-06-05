Exercisabilities and Courage Kenny host wheelchair basketball camp

BYRON, Minn. - Exercisabilities and Courage Kenny hosted a wheelchair basketball camp on Saturday for those interested in the sport.

The goal is to eventually have a wheelchair basketball team here in Rochester.

Participants worked on basketball skills and learned how to use the sports wheelchairs.

Sports wheelchairs are a little bit different because the wheels are angled outwards to help with stability and the seat can be adjusted to the best height for the athlete.

There's also two extra wheels on the back of the chair.

One participant, named Braeden, says his favorite part of playing basketball is to juke people, as he puts it.

Here's how he tricks the defender.

"Just like slide. And then let it move. That's how I do it," says Braeden Booth.

The event was free and open to all ages.

Exercisabilities is planning to do another wheelchair basketball camp in September.