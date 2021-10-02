ExercisAbilities hopes to have a wheelchair basketball team in Rochester by 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med City might add another sports team to its list next year.

ExercisAbilities is trying to start a wheelchair basketball team.

The organization held its second wheelchair basketball camp this morning for those who are interested.

ExercisAbilities partnered with Courage Kenny to help develop this program.

It has been made possible, in part, by a grant from the Craig Nielsen Foundation.

This morning, athletes practiced all the basketball fundamentals.

Alex McKay with ExercisAbilities says these camps have sparked a lot of interest in wheelchair basketball and also just getting in some exercise.

"I think a lot of people are finding out how much they enjoy maybe not necessarily wheelchair basketball, but being active in a chair. Or having a way to be physically active and participate in recreation in a chair. And I think that's really important for them," says McKay.

The goal is to have a wheelchair basketball team here in Rochester by 2022.