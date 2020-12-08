Executive director named for new mental health crisis center in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An executive director has been named for the new Southeast Regional Crisis Center (SERCC).

Nicole Mucheck will head up strategy, programming, and daily operations of the SERCC, a first-of-its-kind facility opening in Rochester in the spring of 2021.

“Nicole is absolutely the right leader for the Southeast Regional Crisis Center,” says Margaret Vimont, Vice President of Strategy and Service Development for Nexus Family Healing. “She has terrific experience in leadership, client relations, and integrated programming, and she brings a passion for helping her community get the resources they need.”

The SERCC will provide 24 hour a day, seven day a week care to individuals in southeast Minnesota who are experiencing a mental health care crisis. The center will serve Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca and Winona counties. This new resource was made possible by a collaboration between Olmsted Medical Center, Mayo Clinic, the southeast chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the Collaborative Resource Education Services and Technology (CREST) initiative, and several other partners. The Minnesota Department of Human services awarded $5 million in funding to the SERCC in 2019.

Nexus Family Healing is a national nonprofit mental and behavioral health organization. It says before coming on board, Mucheck worked at The Resource Center in Jamestown, New York, where she led behavioral health services and care coordination. In addition, Mucheck oversaw an assisted living facility for The Tanglewood Group. She also worked for Barber National Institute as a mental health therapist and behavior specialist, eventually moving into the clinical supervisor and psychological associate role.