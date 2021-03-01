Executive Board named for Armed Forces Historical Center of North Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An idea born shortly after an historic event honoring Vietnam Veterans has taken a big step forward.

The Winnebago Historical Society says it has appointed an executive board to lead the construction and fundraising for the Armed Forces Historical Center of North Iowa, a museum dedicated to displaying service artifacts and stories of veterans from all service branches and especially those from North Iowa.

Housed in a WWII vintage barracks building in Heritage Park of North Iowa, organizers say the Center will preserve the stories of veterans and educate the public on their service and sacrifice. Renovation work on the barracks building began in December 2020 and the Center is expected to open by mid-summer.

Appointed to the Executive Board are:

Dave Kingland, Chair

Brad Jones, Vice Chair

Veronica Maas, Secretary

Lee Lambert, Treasurer

Keith Brcka, Property Committee Co-Chair

Jared Kearney, Property Committee Co-Chair

Loren Swenson, Fundraising Committee Chair

Michael Brown, Long Range Planning Committee Chair

Norma Hertzer, Marketing and Communications Committee Chair

Troy Thompson, Operations Committee Chair

Riley Lewis, Winnebago Historical Society

Dan Davis, Winnebago Historical Society

Dawn Arispe, Heritage Park of North Iowa

Plans for the Armed Forces Historical Center of North Iowa began with discussions in the wake of Operation LZ in Forest City in the summer of 2014, an event that hosted over 30,000 veterans from across America. Donations are being accepted.