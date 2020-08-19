Excitement grows as Harris prepares to make history with VP acceptance speech

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The mostly virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention is set to make history tonight when California Sen. Kamala Harris accepts the party’s vice presidential nomination.

Harris is the first Black woman and first Asian-American on a major party ticket.

Political advocacy group Women Winning says it’s so important that people see themselves in politics and in government leaderships roles as well as have advocates that fight for them.

Executive director Meggie Wittorf hopes Harris’ position may inspire others to strive for more.

“At Women Winning we've seen women around the state and around the country showing up to fight hard for our democracy. Fighting hard as marchers, as women running in record numbers and winning in record numbers for elected office, as volunteers and as voters so it's so important,” said Wittorf.

A number of virtual watch parties are being held across the country to celebrate Harris’ historic speech tonight.

