Excessive Heat Watch for north Iowa counties until Saturday

HOT and HUMID! That is the slogan for this week. Some oppressive heat anticipated Wednesday through Friday and possibly into Saturday. #iawx #HeatSafety pic.twitter.com/ThThXeFaVs — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) July 16, 2019

Excessive Heat Watch

Areas Affected: Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Hot and Humid Conditions Expected Later this Week... .Upper ridging will slide across the region by mid to late week with hot temperatures and high humidity values. This will lead to high heat index values through Saturday. Some relief is expected by later in the weekend as a cold front moves into Iowa. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* TEMPERATURE...The combination of temperatures in the 90s and dewpoints into the 70s will produce heat index values of 100 to 110 for several days.

* IMPACTS...Heat-related illnesses may occur due to the prolonged period of heat and humidity.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Dangerous Heat Possible Late This Week... .Dangerous heat is possible later this week and to start the weekend. Afternoon heat indices in the 100 to 110 range may occur from Thursday through Saturday. Exposure to this level of heat for several days in a row is particularly dangerous for the elderly, pets and very young. Monitor forecasts for later in the week, especially if you have outdoor plans. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* TEMPERATURE...Afternoon temperatures of 95 to 100 are possible, with afternoon heat indices topping off in the 105 to 110 degree range.

* IMPACTS...This potentially dangerous and prolonged heat can cause heat illnesses, especially in the elderly, very young and pets.

